Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Theft/larceny, 2015 Cache Road.

Theft of vehicle, 610 SW 52nd.

Theft/larceny, 802 NW Sheridan Road.

Vandalism, 709 W Gore.

Burglary, 1816 NW Irwin.

Trespass, 11 NW 7th.

Vandalism, 6114 NW Oak.

Drunk driving, Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway.

Drunk driving, 5333 NW Glenn.

Recommended for you