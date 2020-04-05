Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Petit larceny, 3003 E. Gore.
Felony discharge of a firearm, malicious injury to property, 6307 NW Maple.
DUI, Southwest 6th Street and E Avenue.
Auto burglary, 914 SW 35th.
Larceny, 2628 NW Pollard.
Possession of methamphetamine, 300 block Southwest Park Avenue.
Auto burglary, possession of stolen property, Southwest B Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 18th Street and Lake Avenue.
Incident, 231 NW Northwood.
Auto theft, Northwest 14th Street and Andrews Avenue.
—Complied by Scott Rains/staff