Police reports for April 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft, 1507 SW Tennessee.Weapons law violations, 2202 NW Hoover.Drunkenness, 2712 W Gore.Vandalism, 1215 SW G.Burglary, 6712 W Gore.Burglary, 4041 SE Bedford Cir.Weapons law violations, 1311 SW Bishop.Drunk driving, Southeast 1st Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard.Weapons law violations, Northwest 45th Street and Northwest Santa Fe Avenue.Theft, 218 NW 44th.