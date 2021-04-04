Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1804 NW Bell.
Disorderly conduct, 701 SW Park.
Marijuana possession, Southwest 30th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Disturbing the peace, marijuana possession, 2336 SW Tulane.
Marijuana possession, obstructing and officer, Southwest 19th Street and C Avenue.
Auto theft, Northwest 14th Street and Andrews Avenue.
Misuse of 911, 702 SW Washington.
Tampering with a motor vehicle, 6907 SW Delta.
Auto theft, 1707 SW C.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1532 NW 81st.