Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Disorderly conduct, 1707 SW B.

DUI, South Railroad Street and W. Lee.

Burglary, 1310 SW Monroe.

Auto theft, 100 S. Railroad Street.

Burglary, 2101 SW 38th.

Robbery, vandalism, 3401 W. Gore.

Vandalism, 2405 NW 23rd.

Drug possession, 508 NW 31st.

Robbery, 4813 NW Hoover.

Auto theft, Southwest 6th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Aggravated assault, 2103 NW 15th.

Aggravated assault, 1618 SW New York.

DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road.

Trespassing, 2620 W. Gore.

Auto theft, 1102 Cache Road.

DUI, Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.

Larceny, 210 SW Texas.

Burglary, 20 NW Mission Blvd.

DUI, South Rail Road Street and Lee Boulevard.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

