Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 715 SW Sedalia.

Trespassing, 6313 NW Elm.

Trespassing, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Auto theft, 1401 SW B.

Disorderly conduct, 2334 SW Cornell.

Burglary, 301 E. Gore.

Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.

Larceny, 1716 NW Columbia.

Burglary, 206 SW 8th.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

