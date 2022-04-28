Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Trespassing, 806 SW 9th.

Larceny, 502 SW Douglas.

Auto theft, 1808 SW Hoover.

Burglary, 1801 W. Gore.

Larceny, 1101 S. Sheridan.

Trespassing, 2620 W. Gore.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

