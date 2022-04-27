Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 109 SW 68th.

Larceny, 1401 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 1332 NW Taft.

DUI, Northwest Taylors Landing and Micklegate Boulevard.

Vandalism, 215 NW Arlington.

Larceny, 2303 NW 28th.

Trespassing, 413½ NW Arlington.

Larceny, 902 W. Gore.

Larceny, 2611 SW H.

Burglary, 2104 SW F.

Larceny, 902 W. Gore.

Burglary, 6404 NW Birch.

Burglary, 109 SW 69th.

Burglary, 2310 E. Gore.

Vandalism, 2005 NW Smith.

Aggravated assault, 601 S. Sheridan.

Burglary, 215 SE J.

Burglary, 2202 SW B.

DUI, Interstate 44 and Northwest Rogers Lane.

Burglary, 4303 NW Ridgecrest Drive.

Auto theft, Southwest 23rd Place and C Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

