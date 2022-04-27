Police reports for April 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 109 SW 68th.Larceny, 1401 Cache Road.Auto theft, 1332 NW Taft.DUI, Northwest Taylors Landing and Micklegate Boulevard.Vandalism, 215 NW Arlington.Larceny, 2303 NW 28th.Trespassing, 413½ NW Arlington.Larceny, 902 W. Gore.Larceny, 2611 SW H.Burglary, 2104 SW F.Larceny, 902 W. Gore.Burglary, 6404 NW Birch.Burglary, 109 SW 69th.Burglary, 2310 E. Gore.Vandalism, 2005 NW Smith.Aggravated assault, 601 S. Sheridan.Burglary, 215 SE J.Burglary, 2202 SW B.DUI, Interstate 44 and Northwest Rogers Lane.Burglary, 4303 NW Ridgecrest Drive.Auto theft, Southwest 23rd Place and C Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists