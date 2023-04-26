Police reports for April 26, 2023 Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larcenies, 902 W. Gore.Larceny, 604 SW 11th.Larceny, 2030 NW 82nd.Larceny, 1601 SW Tennessee.Disorderly conduct, 2107 SW B.Aggravated assault, 2202 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, 1614 SW 32nd.Aggravated assault, 5318 NW Columbia.Arson, 3110 Cache Road.Auto theft, Southwest 17th Street and A Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists