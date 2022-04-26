Police reports for April 26, 2022 Apr 26, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespass, 202 SW 13th.Disorderly Conduct, 1704 SW 6th.Trespass, 6114 NW Oak.Drunk driving, Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.Drunk driving, Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Lake Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Lawton Police Department Southwest Offense Police Crime Criminal Law Drunk Driving Report Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists