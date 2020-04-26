Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, 410 SW 14th.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 17th Street and Tennessee Avenue.
Marijuana possession, public intoxication, 2228 NW Denver.
Auto theft, 2610 Cache Road.
Disturbing the peace, resisting police, Northwest 75th Street and Cache Road.
Burglary, 1742 SW 14th Place.
Resisting police, Southwest Chaucer Drive and Lee Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 15th Street and A Avenue.
Burglary, 1512 NW Taft.
Obstructing police, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, 17118 NW Taft.
Marijuana possession, property damage, trespassing, 623 SW Arbuckle.
Marijuana possession, Northwest 23rd Street and Cache Road.