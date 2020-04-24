Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Resisting police, 1900 block Northwest Arlington Avenue.
DUI with drugs, marijuana possession, Southeast 45th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Eluding police, marijuana possession, 200 block Northwest 74th Street.
Burglary, 908½ SW H.
Incident, 1306 NW Taft.
Property damage, 1302 N. Sheridan.
Arson, 1760 SW 14th Place.
Narcotics possession, Northwest 6th Street and Cache Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 16th Street and Taylor Avenue.