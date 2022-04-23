Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Disorderly conduct, 1200 block Southwest E Avenue.

Burglary, 4620 SE Brighton Drive.

Auto theft, 1802 SW 11th.

Vandalism, 1620 SW New York.

Trespassing, 112 SW 21st.

Burglary, auto theft, 2004 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.

Larceny, 110 NW 31st.

Larceny, 19 NE 20th.

Larceny, 915 SW I.

Larceny, 2801 NW 38th.

DUI, Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

DUI, Northwest Rogers Lane and Fort Sill Boulevard. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.