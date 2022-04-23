Police reports for April 23, 2022 Apr 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 1200 block Southwest E Avenue.Burglary, 4620 SE Brighton Drive.Auto theft, 1802 SW 11th.Vandalism, 1620 SW New York.Trespassing, 112 SW 21st.Burglary, auto theft, 2004 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.Larceny, 110 NW 31st.Larceny, 19 NE 20th.Larceny, 915 SW I.Larceny, 2801 NW 38th.DUI, Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.DUI, Northwest Rogers Lane and Fort Sill Boulevard. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Offense Following Burglary Lawton Police Department Police Crime Criminal Law Dui Sw Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists