Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Aggravated assault, 2524 SW G.

Trespassing, 1205 SW C.

Aggravated assault, 1618 SW New York.

Burglary, 916 NE Tortoise Drive.

Trespassing, 1015 W. Lee.

Burglary, 2528 Fort Sill Blvd.

Burglary, 328 NE Euclid.

Auto theft, Southwest 52nd Street and Lee Boulevard.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.