Police reports for April 22, 2022 Apr 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Aggravated assault, 2524 SW G.Trespassing, 1205 SW C.Aggravated assault, 1618 SW New York.Burglary, 916 NE Tortoise Drive.Trespassing, 1015 W. Lee.Burglary, 2528 Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary, 328 NE Euclid.Auto theft, Southwest 52nd Street and Lee Boulevard. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Southwest Police Crime Criminal Law Following Offense Lawton Police Department Theft Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists