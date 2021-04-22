Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 205 SW 12th.
Auto theft, 4503 SW Cherokee.
Trespassing, 5214 NW Rogers Lane.
Trespassing, 1002 N. Sheridan.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
