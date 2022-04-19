Police reports for April 20, 2022 Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, 1143 NW Ozmun.Drug possession, 602 SW 38th.Larceny, 1807 NW Irwin.Burglary, 1312 SW Park.Vandalism, trespassing, arson, 1401 SW B.Larceny, 2334 NW Bell.Arson, Southwest 38th Street and Park Ridge Boulevard.Vandalism, 706 SW 52nd.Trespassing, 503 SW I.Larceny, 6310 Cache Road.Larceny, 2610 NW 26th.Vandalism, 4812 NW Motif Manor.Burglary, 4906 NW Smith.Burglary, 4904 NW Smith.Larceny, 1918 NW Arlington. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists