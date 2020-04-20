Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, No. 7 NE Dr. Louis K. Jones.
Property damage, 2401 SW Jesse L. Davenport.
Trespassing, threatening an act of violence, resisting police, 1224 SW Rex Madeira Road.
Careless driving, 2188 SW 56th.
Stolen vehicle, 919 SW 7th.
Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, 314 NW Columbia.
DUI refusal, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, trafficking methamphetamine (two counts), contraband in a penal institution, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, Northwest 52nd Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
Property damage (multiple counts), 2500 block Southwest E Avenue.
—Complied by Scott Rains/staff