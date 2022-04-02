Police reports for April 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 1707 SW B.DUI, South Railroad Street and W. Lee.Burglary, 1310 SW Monroe.Auto theft, 100 S. Railroad Street.Burglary, 2101 SW 38th.Robbery, vandalism, 3401 W. Gore.Vandalism, 2405 NW 23rd.Drug possession, 508 NW 31st.Robbery, 4813 NW Hoover.Auto theft, Southwest 6th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.Aggravated assault, 2103 NW 15th.Aggravated assault, 1618 SW New York.DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists