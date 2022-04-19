Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 4309 SE Camelot.

Burglary, 2208 NW 14th.

Burglary, 2105 SW A.

Burglary, 1211 SW Lee.

Drunk Driving, Northwest Sheridan and Northwest Lindy Avenue.

Drunk Driving, 715 NE Carver.

Theft/Larceny, 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway.

