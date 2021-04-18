Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Property damage, 3112 NW Kinyon.

Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, receiving stolen property, 606 NW 16th.

Felony discharge of a weapon, 910 SW 35th.

Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, 1306 NW Irwin.

Incident, 1618 NW Smith.

Burglary, 2804 SW J.

DUI-refusal, Northwest 35th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Arson, 2101 SW B.

Robbery, Northwest 67th Street and Grayson’s Mountain Drive.

DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you