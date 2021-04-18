Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Property damage, 3112 NW Kinyon.
Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, receiving stolen property, 606 NW 16th.
Felony discharge of a weapon, 910 SW 35th.
Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, 1306 NW Irwin.
Incident, 1618 NW Smith.
Burglary, 2804 SW J.
DUI-refusal, Northwest 35th Street and Gore Boulevard.
Arson, 2101 SW B.
Robbery, Northwest 67th Street and Grayson’s Mountain Drive.
DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road.