Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.

Trespassing, 536 SE 11th.

Drug possession, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.

DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Elm Avenue.

Vandalism, 901 SW 7th.

Trespassing, 2315 E. Gore.

Drug possession, Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Trespassing, 10 SW 21st.

Auto theft, 2603 SW I.

Robbery, 103 NW Morford Drive.

Larceny, 411 W. Gore.

Aggravated assault, 1624 SW Washington.

DUI, 4020 Cache Road.

Trespassing, 1618 SW New York.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

