Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 1507 NW Kingsbury.
Narcotics possession, proceeds from illegal drug actions, trafficking methamphetamine, Southwest C Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Robbery, Southwest 13th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting police, 3400 block Northwest Kinyon Avenue.
Larceny, 2811 SW J.
Property damage, 304 SW 20th.
Marijuana possession, Southwest 27th Street and I Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 1310 NW 47th.