Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Aggravated assault, 406 NW 3rd.

DUI, larceny, 100 S. Rail Road.

Burglary, 4513 NE Bell.

Vandalism, 1407 SW Park.

Burglary, 1633 NW 27th.

Auto theft, 2704 NW 52nd.

Larceny, 3803 NW Arlington.

Larceny, 1817 NW 82nd.

Drug possession, Northwest Arlington Avenue and Ridgeview Way.

Larceny, 1602 SW Tennessee.

Larceny, 2313 W. Gore.

DUI, 2705 SW I.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

