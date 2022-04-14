Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1525 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 1811 NW Columbia.

Larceny, 6735 NW Atlanta.

Drug possession, 3610 SE Huntington Circle.

Burglary, 215 SW 8th.

Burglary, 1302 SW Georgia.

Aggravated assault, 1822 N. Sheridan.

Vandalism, 2508 Cache Road.

Burglary, 1414 NW Bessie.

Larceny, 1004 SW D.

Burglary, 1920 NW Kinyon.

Larceny, 30 NE 20th.

DUI, Southwest 50th Street and 52nd Street.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you