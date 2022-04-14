Police reports for April 14, 2022 Apr 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 1525 Cache Road.Auto theft, 1811 NW Columbia.Larceny, 6735 NW Atlanta.Drug possession, 3610 SE Huntington Circle.Burglary, 215 SW 8th.Burglary, 1302 SW Georgia.Aggravated assault, 1822 N. Sheridan.Vandalism, 2508 Cache Road.Burglary, 1414 NW Bessie.Larceny, 1004 SW D.Burglary, 1920 NW Kinyon.Larceny, 30 NE 20th.DUI, Southwest 50th Street and 52nd Street. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists