Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Disorderly conduct, resisting police, 3401 W. Gore.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, East Gore Boulevard and Flower Mound Road.
Possessing/receiving/concealing stolen vehicle, 1811 NW Floyd.
Assault with dangerous weapon, 3431 Cache Road.
Destroying evidence, maintaining a place for drug users, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of a communications device to facilitate a felony, using a firearm to commit a felony, 808 SW 9th.
Larceny from an automobile, 201 SE Interstate Drive.
Assault with dangerous weapon, 1234 NW Carroll.
Burglary, 1306 NW Irwin.