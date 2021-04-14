Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Disorderly conduct, resisting police, 3401 W. Gore.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, East Gore Boulevard and Flower Mound Road.

Possessing/receiving/concealing stolen vehicle, 1811 NW Floyd.

Assault with dangerous weapon, 3431 Cache Road.

Destroying evidence, maintaining a place for drug users, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of a communications device to facilitate a felony, using a firearm to commit a felony, 808 SW 9th.

Larceny from an automobile, 201 SE Interstate Drive.

Assault with dangerous weapon, 1234 NW Carroll.

Burglary, 1306 NW Irwin.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

