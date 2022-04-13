Police reports for April 13, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.DUI, 4751 NW Motif Manor.Burglary, 1908 NW Irwin.Auto theft, 2714 NW 25th.Burglary, 214 NW 2nd.Larceny, No. 6 SE Camelot Drive.Burglary, 1905 NW Euclid.Burglary, 910 SW 35th.Burglary, 2020 NW 24th.Vandalism, 4741 NW Motif Manor.Larceny, 1908 SW C.Burglary, 3502 E. Gore.Vandalism, 1612 NW 26th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists