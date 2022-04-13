Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.

DUI, 4751 NW Motif Manor.

Burglary, 1908 NW Irwin.

Auto theft, 2714 NW 25th.

Burglary, 214 NW 2nd.

Larceny, No. 6 SE Camelot Drive.

Burglary, 1905 NW Euclid.

Burglary, 910 SW 35th.

Burglary, 2020 NW 24th.

Vandalism, 4741 NW Motif Manor.

Larceny, 1908 SW C.

Burglary, 3502 E. Gore.

Vandalism, 1612 NW 26th.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you