Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Eluding police by motor vehicle, intersection of Southwest Sheridan Road and J Avenue.
Felony discharging a firearm, 601 NE Flower Mound.
Updated: April 13, 2021 @ 4:47 am
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
