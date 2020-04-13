Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, 2415 NW 42nd.

Auto burglary, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Possession of narcotics, Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Burglary, resisting police, possession of narcotics, 2311 NW 19th.

Trespassing, resisting police, No. 2 SW 11th.

DUI, Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard.

DUI-drugs, Northwest 38th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Burglary, 2701 NW 46th, burglary.

Property damage, 5525 Cache Road.

—Compiled by Scott Rains/staff

