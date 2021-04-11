Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1306 NW Irwin.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 1315 N. Sheridan.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road.
Resisting police, 602 S. Sheridan.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 313 SW McKinley.
Incident, 212 SW 9th.
Trespassing, 1904 SW C.
Auto theft, 201 W. Lee.
Auto theft, 2309 NW Austin Drive.
Incident, 1314 NW Irwin.
Arson, 2512 NW 19th.
Arson, 105 SW 18th.