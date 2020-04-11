Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting police, Northwest 13th Street and Bell Avenue.

Incident, 1203 NW 40th.

—Compiled by Scott Rains/staff

scott.rains@swoknews.com

