Police reports for April 1, 2022 Apr 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 4637 NW Santa Fe.Larceny, 1303 W. Gore.Larceny, 1408 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.Larcenies, 2030 NW 82nd.Larceny, 1412 NW 15th.Burglary, 2509 NW Prentice.Aggravated assault, 2302 SW Pennsylvania.Burglary, 2701 NW Friar Tuck Lane.Burglary, 516 NW 73rd.Larceny, 200 SW C.Vandalism, 707 NW 31st.Auto theft, 4813 NW Hoover.Burglary, 1922 Cache Road.DUI, Southwest 26th Street and E Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.