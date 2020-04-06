LAWTON, OK — Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI refusal, Southwest Tower Road and Southeast Lee Boulevard.
Damaging private property, 1925 W Gore.
Burglary of business, 6315 W Gore.
Burglary of business, 2635 NW Cache.
Burglary of business, 4113 W Gore.
Eluding a peace officer, 3011 E Gore.
Drug paraphernalia, resisting a police officer, Southwest 19th Street and Southwest B Avenue.
Elude a peace officer, 601 NE Flowermound.
False alarm – misuse of 911, 4615 NW Lindy.
Resisting a police officer, 601 NE Flowermound.
Motor vehicle theft, 202 SE Lee.
Motor vehicle theft, petit larceny, 1204 NW Irwin.
—Complied by The Constitution staff