LAWTON, OK — Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI refusal, Southwest Tower Road and Southeast Lee Boulevard.

Damaging private property, 1925 W Gore.

Burglary of business, 6315 W Gore.

Burglary of business, 2635 NW Cache.

Burglary of business, 4113 W Gore.

Eluding a peace officer, 3011 E Gore.

Drug paraphernalia, resisting a police officer, Southwest 19th Street and Southwest B Avenue.

Elude a peace officer, 601 NE Flowermound.

False alarm – misuse of 911, 4615 NW Lindy.

Resisting a police officer, 601 NE Flowermound.

Motor vehicle theft, 202 SE Lee.

Motor vehicle theft, petit larceny, 1204 NW Irwin.

—Complied by The Constitution staff

