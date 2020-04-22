Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Eluding police, leaving the scene of property accident, auto theft, possession/concealing stolen vehicle, marijuana possession, 5212 NW Sherwood.
Burglary, 2606 W. Lee.
Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, 6314 NW Oak.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 40 NE 25th.
Assault with dangerous weapon, 602 SW Park.
Burglary, 226 SE D.
Burglary, 1006 SW E.
Petit larceny, 1820 NW 52nd.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 4671 NW Ozmun.