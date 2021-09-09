Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, Southeast 1st Street and Lee Boulevard.
Property damage, 716 SW I.
Petit larceny, 1805 SW 7th.
Auto theft, 1416 NW Bessie.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
