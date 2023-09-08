Police reports for Sept. 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, burglary, 7707 SW Bradley Court.Larceny, 1328 NW Elm.Burglary, 4601 W. Gore.Burglary, 1635 NW 27th.Larceny, 2312 Fort Sill Blvd.Sex offenses, 201 SE Interstate Drive.Vandalism, 2611 SW H.Disorderly conduct, 531 SE 45th.Burglary, 4601 W. Gore.Larceny, 1904½ SW E.Drug laws, Southwest 50th Street and Gore Boulevard.Liquor law violations, 1710 Cache Road.Liquor law violations, 2002 W. Lee.Liquor law violations, 1825 Cache Road.Liquor law violations, 802 SW 11th.Liquor law violations, 2908 Fort Sill Blvd.Liquor law violations, 1101 SW Summit.Liquor law violations, 1103 SW 11th.Vandalism, 2007 NW Lindy.Weapons law violations, 5123 Cache Road.Burglary, 1820 NW 52nd.Weapons law violations, 2309 NW 38th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Click here to VOTE!!! Before The Lights Come On Let's talk high school football with Joey Goodman Lawton Constitution Sports reporter Joey Goodman breaks down last week's high school football games and previews those coming this week. Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists