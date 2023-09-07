Police reports for Sept. 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 905 SW 3rd.Larceny, 7604 Quanah Parker Trailway.Auto theft, 6217 NW Cedarwood Drive.Trespassing, 402 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 3908 SW Hickory.Burglary, 3906 SW Hickory.Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.Trespassing, 2411 NW 22nd.Kidnapping, 2108 SW E.Vandalism, 2015 SW D.Burglary, 1908 SW C.Larceny, 134 E. Lee.Vandalism, 1201 SW Texas.Larceny, 112 NE Arlington.Trespassing, 1101 SW C.Auto theft, 1050 NW 38th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists