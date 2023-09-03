Police reports for Sept. 3, 2023 Sep 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Cache Road and Fort Sill Boulevard.Disorderly conduct, 714 SW 45th.Larceny, 7019 Cache Road.Sex offenses, 4831 SE Tattershall Way.Weapons law violations, 2706 SW I.Disorderly conduct, 2321 NW 75th.Larceny, 2107 Cache Road.Larceny, 1802 NW Lake.Burglary, 1701 NW Maple.Auto theft, 1418 NW Longview.Larceny, 1411 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 12 NW 26th.Burglary, 1002 N. Sheridan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists