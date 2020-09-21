Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 216 SE J.

Larceny, 2306 W. Gore.

Petit larceny, 772 NW 16th.

Property damage, 3714 NE Willow Way. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

