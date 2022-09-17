Police reports for Sept. 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Southwest 52nd Street and Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 5330 Cache Road.DUI, Southwest 13th Street and Lee Boulevard.Burglary, 715 NW Dearborn.Burglary, 7503 Cache Road.Larceny, 5214 NW Rogers Lane.Burglary, 2304 NW 38th Place.Larceny, 3134 Cache Road.Larceny, 4414 NW Baltimore.Vandalism, 4414 NW Baltimore.Vandalism, 1301 NW Euclid.Auto theft, 1309 NW Baldwin.Burglary, 801 SE 41st.Burglary, 7204 SW Drakestone Blvd.DUI, Northwest Briarwood Drive and Cache Road.DUI, 6702 Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Larceny Dui Burglary Police Crime Criminal Law Following Offense Lawton Police Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists