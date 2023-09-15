Police reports for Sept. 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 7540 NW Tango Road.Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Burglary, 4305 NW Ridgecrest Drive.DUI, Northwest Rogers Lane and Fort Sill Boulevard.Disorderly conduct, 4609 NW Lindy.Larceny, 808 NW 20th.Larceny, 935 N. Sheridan.Auto theft, 1719 SW 14th.Larceny, 1505 SW Jefferson.Drug laws, Cache Road and Fort Sill Boulevard.Weapons law violations, 2614 NW 26th.Burglary, 1612 SW Texas.Weapons law violations, 622 SW Bishop. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Click here to VOTE!!! Before The Lights Come On A preview of Sept. 15 games with Joey Goodman Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists