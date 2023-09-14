Police reports for Sept. 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Weapons law violations, 2212 NW Hoover.Larceny, 201 SE Interstate Drive.Drug laws, Northwest 14th Street and Cache Road.Trespassing, 7457 Cache Road.Robbery, 2202 Fort Sill Blvd.Auto theft, 130 E. Lee.Disorderly conduct, 1412 SW New York.Burglary, 829 NW 17th.Trespassing, 6457 Cache Road.Larceny, 604 SW 11th.Trespassing, 2905 NW Bell.Sex offenses, 4621 NW Lindy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Click here to VOTE!!! Before The Lights Come On Lawton High v. MacArthur Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists