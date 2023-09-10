Police reports for Sept. 10, 2023 Sep 10, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 2307 SW J.Larceny, 1909 SW Douglas.DUI, Northwest 17th Street and Dearborn Avenue.Larceny, 133 NE Dunlop.Auto theft, 2800 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, 2202 For Sill Blvd.Disorderly conduct, 4514 SW Park Way Drive.Burglary, 1531 SW New York.Vandalism, 1103 SW C.Burglary, 1401 SW 6th.Burglary, 1810 NW Baldwin.Weapons law violations, 2160 NW Lincoln.DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Willow Creek Drive. Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Click here to VOTE!!! Before The Lights Come On Let's talk high school football with Joey Goodman Lawton Constitution Sports reporter Joey Goodman breaks down last week's high school football games and previews those coming this week. Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists