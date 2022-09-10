Police reports for Sept. 10, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespassing, 2315 E. Gore.Drug possession, 1529 NW Lincoln.Drug possession, Northwest Columbia Avenue and Sheridan Road.Larceny, 1806 NW Baldwin.Larceny, 4006 SE Camelot Drive.Burglary, 2511 SW J.Larceny, 2305 SW H.Larceny, 285 NW 2nd.Trespassing, 4615 NE Dearborn.Burglary, 602 SW h.Trespassing, 2507 NW 20th.Burglary, 1606 NW Columbia.Burglary, 604 SE 2nd.Drug possession, 2401 Cache Road.Larceny, 318 SE Brighton Drive.Arson, 901 SE Interstate Drive.Drug possession, Southwest F Avenue and Sheridan Road.Auto theft, 2201 Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary, 810 NW 44th.Robbery, 5214 NW Rogers Lane.Vandalism, 5602 W. Lee.DUI, Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road. Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Theft Crime Criminal Law Police Southwest Northwest Sheridan Road Drug Offense Following Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists