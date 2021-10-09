Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Robbery, 1718 SW 12th.

Trespassing, Southeast 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard.

Trespassing, 814 SE 2nd.

DUI, Northwest 13th Street and Cache Road.

Narcotics possession, 1202 Cache Road.

