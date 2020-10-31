Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Trespassing (two counts), 2207 NW Pollard.
Incident, 2108 NW Ferris.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
