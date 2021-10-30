Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Aggravated assault, 1401 Cache Road.

Burglary, 2510 NW 52nd.

Vandalism, 601 NE Flower Mound Road.

DUI, Northwest 20th Street and Cache Road.

Vandalism, 21 NW 44th.

Larceny, 2406 NE 35th.

Narcotics possession, Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.