Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 111 SW 68th.
Assault and battery, 3401 W. Gore.
Extortion, 209 SE 8th.
Assault and battery, 6425 Cache Road.
Updated: October 26, 2020 @ 5:37 am
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
