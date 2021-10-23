Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Trespassing, 3134 Cache Road.

Burglary, 4924 NW Pollard.

Trespassing, 2732 SW I.

Shots fired, 6315 W. Gore.

Auto theft, 1440 NW 22nd.

Burglary, 1518 NW Bessie.

DUI, Northwest Maple Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

