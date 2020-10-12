Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Resisting police, 1710 NW Ferris.
Resisting police, 1707 NW 19th.
Eluding police, Southwest 37th Street and Crestview Drive.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
