Police reports for Nov. 27, 2022
Nov 26, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Ferris Avenue.
Burglary, 1509 NW 48th.
Burglary, 622 SW Bishop.
Larceny, 1201 SW 24th.
DUI, Northwest 50th Street and Cache Road.
DUI, 6800 Cache Road.
Burglary, 2523 NW 38th.
Burglary, 835 NW Runyon.
Vandalism, 610 SW 52nd.
Burglary, 6106 Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.